USU faculty on Cockett's resignation announcement

A few weeks out from President Noelle Cockett’s message to the Utah State University community indicating personal reflection had led her to stepping down next summer, The Herald Journal spoke with faculty members about their reaction to her exit. Some chose to speak only under agreements of confidentiality and each acknowledged they were giving their own opinions and are not close to Cockett.

“It always seemed like it was just a matter of time before her questionable handling of USU’s recent spate of sexual assault cases … would catch up with her,” wrote one faculty member in an email. “One wonders if this is what lies at the root of her making the announcement at this point in her career.”

One faculty member described Cockett’s recent announcement as “strange timing” during the academic year and “surprising” to him and as well as other employees.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.