USU Athletics director John Hartwell resigns

After serving seven seasons as the director of Utah State Athletics, John Hartwell has reportedly resigned from his position.

In a tweet made by ESPN reporter Pete Thamel on Tuesday morning, it’s being reported that Hartwell has made the decision to leave Utah State so he could move back to the South with his family.

Hartwell told Thamel that he had a great run at USU, but decided it was time for him to put his family first. He grew up in Mobile, Alabama, having played collegiate basketball at The Citadel in South Carolina.

Hartwell originally spent three years as the athletic director of Troy University before he arrived in Logan in June 2015. During Hartwell’s time as USU Athletics director, the college won seven Mountain West regular season championships in a variety of different sports and the school also won four postseason titles.

Hartwell also oversaw the $36 million expansion of Maverik Stadium in 2016.

According to Utah State, student-athletes were recorded having a 93% graduation success rate while Hartwell was director of the program.

USU officially released a statement on Hartwell’s departure early Tuesday afternoon where it was said that the school has made great progress towards building a positive and supportive culture and that it will stay focused on that goal. President Noelle E. Cockett says that this change in leadership will continue the momentum that USU has already been building for quite some time.