Utah News

USU Athletics director John Hartwell resigns

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 2, 2022 at 8:00 AM MDT
John Hartwell wearing a suit while talking at a podium in front of a white background with the Utah State University logo plastered all over it.
Utah State University

After serving seven seasons as the director of Utah State Athletics, John Hartwell has reportedly resigned from his position.

In a tweet made by ESPN reporter Pete Thamel on Tuesday morning, it’s being reported that Hartwell has made the decision to leave Utah State so he could move back to the South with his family.

Hartwell told Thamel that he had a great run at USU, but decided it was time for him to put his family first. He grew up in Mobile, Alabama, having played collegiate basketball at The Citadel in South Carolina.

Hartwell originally spent three years as the athletic director of Troy University before he arrived in Logan in June 2015. During Hartwell’s time as USU Athletics director, the college won seven Mountain West regular season championships in a variety of different sports and the school also won four postseason titles.

Hartwell also oversaw the $36 million expansion of Maverik Stadium in 2016.

According to Utah State, student-athletes were recorded having a 93% graduation success rate while Hartwell was director of the program.

USU officially released a statement on Hartwell’s departure early Tuesday afternoon where it was said that the school has made great progress towards building a positive and supportive culture and that it will stay focused on that goal. President Noelle E. Cockett says that this change in leadership will continue the momentum that USU has already been building for quite some time.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
