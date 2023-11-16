Thursday AM headlines: New leadership for Pride Center, Utah House supports Israel

Utah Pride Center announces new leadership

Yesterday the Utah Pride Center announced new leadership. This comes after the organization's debt forced over two dozen layoffs. The organization announced a new executive director, Ryan Newcomb.

Along with Newcomb, they announced a new board of leadership. Newcomb began his role at the end of September and then began working with the new board to find a new path forward.

The organization will be launching an internal review of all finances in the last year to determine the cause of the debt. They will also work on creating new financial and ethical guardrails.

Utah House passes resolution in support of Israel

During a special session yesterday the Utah House of Representatives passed a resolution in support of Israel. The resolution passed by a 62-3 vote, with 10 members absent or not voting.

The resolution condemns the Hamas attacks and says Utah remains in support of Israel and its people. It also urges the U.S. and foreign countries to do the same. The resolution was sponsored by Rep. Jason Kyle.

A new comedy musical fictionalizes Gwyneth Paltrow lawsuit

In December, a comedy will premier in London featuring Gwyneth Paltrow's lawsuit that was litigated in Utah earlier this year.

The Pleasance Theatre, which has a reputation for putting on offbeat plays, announced yesterday that it will be doing a show based on the trial that took place in a Summit County courthouse over a skiing accident at Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

The original incident occurred between the actor and Terry Sanderson, a Utah resident.