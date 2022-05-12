© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah's first case of avian flu in wild birds is a dead Lewiston owl

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published May 12, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT
A great horned owl sits in a tree.
Eli Lucero
/
Herald Journal
A great horned owl sits in a tree in the Island area of Logan.

The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Utah’s wild birds was recently confirmed, authorities say, after a dead great horned owl located in Cache Valley tested positive.

The owl was found dead on April 29, according to a news release Wednesday from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, and sent to the Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Logan for testing. The owl was then sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, where avian influenza was confirmed.

Avian flu tests are also pending for other dead owls found in Cache and Weber counties. Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News Avian FluHerald Journal News
