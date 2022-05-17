Eric Bingham awarded Logan School District Teacher of the Year

Eric Bingham of Mount Logan Middle School was taken by surprise when he was asked to pause a test and come out into the hallway where he was greeted by the cheers of his students.

Bingham, who teaches seventh and eighth grade science, was awarded the 2022 Logan City School Teacher of the Year award on May 10. Having worked for the district for the past 14 years, Bingham is considered a valued teacher in the district and at Mount Logan.

Upon receiving his award, Bingham was also presented with a free one-year lease on a car from Murdock Auto Group. While winning the award brought excitement, Bingham said the gift from Murdock brought solace.

“Me and my family were hit by a drunk driver on Sunday and our van was ruined,” Bingham said. “And then all of the sudden there is this man standing in front of me saying I have a free lease on a car.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.