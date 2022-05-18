U.S. government offering 8 free additional COVID-19 tests per household

In an announcement made Tuesday, the government will now be accepting a third round of orders for at-home COVID-19 tests.

With that reveal, U.S. households can now request shipments of an additional eight at-home COVID-19 tests, all of which are free. The announcement came about after the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in areas across the country.

In January, President Joe Biden made a commitment to providing 1 billion tests to the public free of charge. Of those billion tests, 500 million of them were made available through covidtests.gov.

Since this free at-home test program began earlier this year, the total number of free tests available to each U.S. household has increased to 16 thanks to this additional round.