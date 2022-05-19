Logan holding contest for Pioneer Day Parade grand marshal

A parade marshal has two basic functions:

1.) Ride in the lead vehicle.

2.) Wave to the crowd.

Parade marshals don’t give speeches, aren’t showered with gifts, can’t boss anybody around. But they might be introduced and recognized at a town council meeting or asked to show up for a promotional photo before the big event, and they of course must wear the honor well.

If this is a job you’ve ever aspired to, now is your chance. The Logan Parks and Recreation Department has launched a contest to select the grand marshal, or group of grand marshals, to host this year’s Pioneer Day Parade. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.