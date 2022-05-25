Body recovered from Bear Lake

State Parks personnel used a sonar-equipped boat to locate the body of a man believed to have drowned in Bear Lake over the weekend while scuba diving.

The Rich County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Kyle Dean Walker but did not indicate his town of residence.

A Bear Lake State Parks employee reported seeing an individual out in the water with scuba gear around midday Sunday. The employee also noticed a vehicle had been left in a day-use campsite overnight.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Chief Deputy Jon Nichol arrived on the scene, identified the owner of the vehicle and began calling members of the car owner’s family. They reported they hadn’t heard from him since Saturday. Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

