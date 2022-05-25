Logan High dance moved indoors briefly after unfounded report of dispute involving gun

Logan High School students attending an outdoor dance on Friday were briefly secured inside the school after law enforcement received a report of domestic dispute involving a firearm nearby.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, according to Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doyle Peck, dispatch received a 911 call reporting a male had threatened a female with a “Glock nine” near The Beehive Pub & Grill.

Peck said law enforcement responded and set up containment in the area but were unable to corroborate the 911 report. According to Peck, officers made contact with folks in the restaurant and others in the surrounding area to no avail. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.