On home turf: Logan High School field closure lifted for Homecoming

A school tradition has been saved.

Although continuing construction delays on a new track at Logan High School will keep the school’s football team off its home field for two more games this season, special allowances will be made so the Grizzlies can host their Homecoming game and festivities at Crimson Field before turning it back over to work crews.

The LHS girls soccer team will also get a single home game next week before the final phase of the track replacement begins.

In an email to student athletes on Friday, Superintendent Frank Schofield had both bad and good news. First, he announced the construction project that had already gone past a projected August completion date would push even farther into the season.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.