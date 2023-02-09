© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Logan High School hires Carson Mund as new head football coach

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published February 9, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST
Carson Mund talks to Logan High School football players
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Carson Mund talks to Logan High School football players after he was introduced as the new head football coach on Wednesday.

Logan High School’s search for a new head football coach has ended.

Coach Carson Mund was introduced Wednesday afternoon in front of local media members, school administrators and the school’s football team.

According to a press release from Logan City School District, he previously worked as an assistant coach at Weber and Box Elder High Schools, and as the head coach for West Jordan High School. He attended Box Elder High School and graduated from Utah State University with a degree in human movement science.

“The expectations are very high,” he told his players. “I think you guys have the same expectations I do.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalLogan High SchoolHigh School Football
