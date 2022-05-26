Granite School District to increase safety precautions after Texas shooting

School districts around the nation have been stressing the importance of security following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Utah’s Granite School District is in the midst of renovating several schools to include new technology and incorporate stricter access to classrooms.

Moving forward, buildings for the district will include strict keycard access, brand new security cameras and systems, and will have more secure entryways. One building had the front office moved closer to the main entryway so that visitors could only enter the building through the front office, needing entrance verification from employees through an identification keycard.

The cost for renovating one particular elementary school with these updated forms of security was said to be over one million dollars. Ben Horsley with the Granite School District says it’s a price worth paying.

According to Horsley, the district is hard at work creating more security upgrades for buildings throughout the district and proper training is also being provided. However due to security reasons, details on those upgrades are not being shared.