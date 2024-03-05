Tuesday AM headlines: Critics call for veto of a bill incentivizing armed teachers

Critics urge Gov. Cox to veto a bill incentivizing armed teachers in schools

Critics of a recently passed Utah bill that incentivizes teachers to carry guns in schools are urging Gov. Spencer Cox to veto the legislation.

Groups like the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah came to the State Capitol on Monday to oppose House Bill 119, which reimburses gun-carrying Utah teachers who undergo annual firearms training.

Utah Sen. David Hinkins (R-Ferron), the bill’s floor sponsor, claims this will help teachers secure or carry firearms on school grounds more responsibly.

Critics claim having more guns in schools will only negatively impact safety. They also raised concern with part of the bill that protects these teachers from civil damages or penalties when carrying or using firearms in a school, as long as they’re not grossly negligent.

If signed by Gov. Cox or he fails to veto the bill by March 21, it will go into effect on May 1.

Funding for road between Navajo Mountain and Blanding cut for third year

For the third year in a row, Utah has cut funding for a road between the Navajo Mountain and Blanding.

Currently, members of the Navajo Mountain Chapter of the Navajo Nation in southern Utah have to drive three hours out of their way into Arizona and back into Utah to get to Blanding, where they can access things like grocery stores and medical care.

For 15 years, members have been advocating for for the construction and improvement of a road that would shorten that trip to just 30 minutes.

Funding for the project’s early stages has made it into the state’s budget for the last three years only to be removed at the last minute. Lawmakers said it was pulled this year because of a lower budget.

Navajo and Hopi communities in line for off-grid solar energy through federal funds

More than 10,000 homes across the Hopi Reservation and Navajo Nation lack connection to the power grid, with some waiting 20 years for a connection.

In an effort to help the problem, 300 homes in these areas are now in line to get off-grid solar energy thanks to $8 million in federal funds.

Native Renewables, a nonprofit focused on augmenting energy access in Native American communities, says the federal funding, which is subject to final negotiation, will help their efforts in Navajo and Hopi communities. They’re currently aiming to bring power to 100 homes a year with their stand-alone solar systems.

The systems, which will be free to recipients, are meant to address critical needs like powering lights in areas furthest from the energy grid. The 300 homes have yet to be selected but will be scattered throughout the two communities.

Native Renewables must also come up with a $2 million match to the federal funding, which deputy director Chelsea Chee says is doable.

Ballet West announces 2024-2025 season

Ballet West has announced their 2024-2025 lineup following record-breaking attendance for their 60th anniversary season.

The company will be performing its family classic series as well as new shows and old favorites, such as “The Nutcracker,” “Pictures at an Exhibition” and “Cinderella.”

The season's full schedule is as follows:

