Daily news: Gov. Spencer Cox seeks federal support for western parks and monuments

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, September 9. In this edition:



Governor Spencer Cox and other western leaders are looking for federal support for western parks and monuments.

Schools in Utah could acquire similar safety reporting systems to those used in a school shooting last week in Georgia.

Three caretakers were arrested after allegedly beating a resident.

Gov. Cox and others seek federal support for western parks and monuments

Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox and leaders of other Western states are asking the federal government to dedicate funds to support states with national parks and monuments.

The National Park Service recently released its annual economic contributions report, finding that the 325 million people who visited national parks last year generated $26.4 billion in visitor spending, a10% increase in spending from the previous year and highest on record.

Utah was a major player in spending and economic output. Its national parks, monuments and other spaces managed by the Park Service drew in 15.7 million visits in 2023, generating an estimated $1.9 billion in visitor spending.

While Cox does not deny the economic benefits of having five national parks in the state, he agrees with Western Governors Association members who say they prefer public-private partnerships to ensure that recreational facilities and services are maintained and expanded in line with their growing use."

The states argue that an aging infrastructure on public land is inadequate and threatens the future of outdoor spaces.

Utah schools could acquire safety devices used in Georgia school shooting

A new Utah law requiring teachers to have wearable panic devices could save lives according to Utah Department of Public Safety's State Security Division Officials. The division’s Chief Matt Pennington says a panic alert system was triggered during a school shooting in Georgia last week that they believe helped save lives, and Utah is looking to have similar systems in place.

Pennington said that some school districts in Utah already have panic alert systems in place. However, House Bill B84, prevents the public from knowing which schools have or do not have panic alert devices.

Utah’s School Security Task Force had stated funding would be available for schools to purchase these devices. Pennington said the task force is waiting for all schools to submit a needs assessment, which will identify any security gaps.

There is currently no deadline for when schools need to have the devices in place.

Caretakers arrested after resident was found beaten

Three caretakers have been arrested for allegedly beating a young man at a home for people with mental disabilities.

Deputies with the Uintah County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to North Eastern Services in Vernal Friday and found the victim—who is nonverbal—covered in blood. He had allegedly been beaten repeatedly with a wooden dowel.

Facility managers Kayla Evans and Ashia Wyasket, along with Nancy Peters were arrested on charges of intentional aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a vulnerable adult with criminal negligence.

The victim was transported to the Ashley Regional Medical Center.