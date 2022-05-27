Utah company develops safety app to protect schools

A local Utah company has created an app designed to make schools safer in the event of shootings or other dangerous situations.

Justin Chapman, who has served as an officer for Sandy City for nearly 3 decades, is now the director of training for AEGIX AIM, short for active incident management. Chapman had spent about half his time as an officer teaching proper responses on how to handle active shooters and now, his experience is helping the company develop an app that will coordinate the location of an incident and alert first responders and law-enforcement.

Once the app is purchased, AEGIX maps out and stores the particular in the app so then when a real emergency takes place, teachers or staff members can immediately relay that location and information to first responders.

As of now, AEGIX is working with school officials and law-enforcement in Cache County hoping that other schools will soon follow.