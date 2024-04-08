Cache Valley Mall has closed. Some stores are still looking for new locations

The Cache Valley Mall in Logan, a place to gather and shop for several decades, officially closed its doors this month. The nearly 26-acre plot is now set for redevelopment to include a hotel, housing units, restaurants, retail businesses and more.

Music still plays for the nearly empty parking lot outside Cache Valley Mall. A small closed sign is posted at the entrance for people approaching the doors. From the outside looking in, you can still see the mall directory as people prep the building for demolition.

Some of the mall businesses have already relocated.

Bath and Body Works is in the remodeled shopping center that used to be a Macey’s Grocery Store.

“Going to the Cache Valley Mall was always really fun for me and typically Bath and Body Works was the only thing I’d really go to anyway," Catherine Lott said. She doesn’t mind the new location.

“It feels pretty convenient just because like the kind of stores are like the stores I like to go to on like a shopping day, but definitely the parking is a little inconvenient sometimes. It gets a little crowded," Lott said.

You can use your navigation app to find the new locations of some stores, but stores that haven’t found a new space are still listed with their mall address.

Scott McUne, the owner of Fun Unlimited, said they haven’t yet found a new location for their assortment of games, movies, and more.

“It’s just frustrating because it's spent years of accumulating and building up and given us the best best selection anywhere in Utah. And now we're getting, you know, kicked out and they promised us at first that they would help us relocate, and then they promised to help find a spot. They never did any of that stuff," McUne says.

A friend and customer of the store, Francis Wallace, said he doesn’t like the plan to replace the mall with apartments.

“The families that move into the apartments that have children, where are they going to play?” Wallace says.

A resident of Amalga, McUne said he didn’t get a say in the future of his Logan business.

We almost think everybody in the county should get to vote on Logan's politics because it affects everybody else,” McUne said.

A set date for the mall’s demolition has not yet been announced.