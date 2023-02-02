© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Jordan School District students create safety app to enter national competition

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Web development students at the Jordan Academy for Technology and Careers (JATC) are finalists in a national competition thanks to a new safety app they developed.

As part of Samsung’s “Solve for Tomorrow” competition, a competition asking entrants to develop technology that can spark change in their communities, the JATC students put together a prototype for a new safety app for schools.

The project was first started in the fall where the students used their web design skills to build the safety app from the ground up. While still in its early stages of development, the app is designed to help track the location of students to better inform rescuers if they were in or out of the building in case of an emergency.

Senior Aiden Maher says that a student could walk through a doorway and a beep would go off, saying whether they checked into a classroom or not. Maher and the rest of the students involved believe this technology can help change the world by offering parents and teachers peace of mind when it comes to the safety of their students.

Later this month, the JATC team will learn if their app will advance in the competition.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
