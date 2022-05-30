© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Man arrested after threatening to blow up Harmons in Draper

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published May 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM MDT
358b7bd8-3249-472c-a44b-f94aee4ac607-large16x9_harmons.png
KUTV
Exterior shot of a Harmons grocery store

A man was arrested by Draper police after reportedly threatening to blow up a Harmons grocery store.

Officers were dispatched on Saturday with information relating to a man who threatened an employee of Harmons that he would “blow up the property.”

32-year-old Justin Dredge, the suspect behind the threat, was reportedly agitated when officers arrived on scene and was non-compliant, refusing to put his hands behind his back.

The employee told police that Dredge had asked her for a cigarette and after she said no, Dredge said he was a white supremacist and would start blowing things up that night, starting with the Harmons.

Dredge was arrested for disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, and threat of terrorism with a weapon/intimidation.

Tags

Utah News Bomb ThreatDraperGrocery Stores
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content