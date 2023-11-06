Monday AM headlines: Volunteers plant 8,500 trees at Bear River Massacre site

Volunteers plant thousands of trees at Bear River Massacre site

About 400 volunteers removed invasive species and planted native trees at the site of the Bear River Massacre on Saturday, about four miles north of Preston, Idaho.

On January 29, 1863, soldiers from Fort Douglas killed up to 500 Shoshone people. In 2018, the Shoshone Nation purchased that land back and are now working to revitalize the area.

Volunteers planted around 8,500 trees on Saturday, including choke cherries, willows and Freemont cottonwoods. The goal was both to improve the environment and ease some of the suffering associated with the land.

The day was also part of a larger ecological project that will bring 300,000 new trees to the area.

Draper police warn of scammer pretending to be an officer

Draper police are warning residents of a scammer claiming to be a police officer over phone calls.

The individual is reportedly calling people and claiming they have an outstanding arrest warrant or fine they need to pay, then directing them to an app to make the payments.

The Draper City Police Department says the call is a scam and the police department does not make these sorts of calls. If anyone receives a call like this, they say to end the call as soon as possible and not to share any personal information or make payments.

Those who have made a payment in response to this type of scam can call the Draper police’s non-emergency number to file a report at 801-840-4000. Only those who made a payment need to report receiving a scam call.