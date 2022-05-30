Police identify man killed in Salt Lake City shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City has been identified by police, who are continuing a search for the suspects involved.

40-year-old Robert Barros was the victim of the shooting and was reportedly the driver of a silver Chevy Impala, one of two cars associated with the investigation. The other car, a white Honda passenger with dark tinted windows, was occupied by at least two other people that arrived in a parking lot shortly after Barros.

Homicide detectives believe that after exiting his vehicle, Barros was shot and his car was stolen by the suspects. As of now, there is no description of the driver who stole Barros’ vehicle.

Police began the investigation on Sunday morning after receiving information about the shooting and are asking people to keep an eye out and report any information about the missing vehicles.