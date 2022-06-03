Water attraction: Logan offering tours of new state-of-the art sewage plant

Recently resumed tours of the Minnetonka Cave will face some competition this month from another roadside attraction: the new Logan sewer plant.

The $150 million plant became fully operational in mid-May and will have an official ribbon cutting later in the summer, but in the meantime the public is being invited to tour the facility. If the popularity of tours at other city operations is any indication, there will be a big turnout.

Logan Environmental Department spokeswoman Emily Malik said roughly 400 people arrived at the Logan Landfill on a single day to see how the city’s garbage transfer-station operates, and tours of the former wastewater operation involving the sewer lagoons have also traditionally been a big draw. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.