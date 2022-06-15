World Refugee Day returns to Utah on June 17

On Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, the 18th Annual World Refugee Day will be held at the Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek to celebrate Utah’s refugee population.

Families are being invited to enjoy music, storytelling, food, and free activities at the event that reflect the cultures and traditions of refugee families from around the world. These activities will allow participants to learn more about different countries and cultures that have been brought over into Utah.

Asha Parekh, director of the Refugee Services Office, says that World Refugee Day is a summer highlight and that everybody involved is thankful and excited to gather. This year alone has been a landmark year for refugees as more than 900 Afghans were welcomed into Utah over the past few months.

Festivities are expected to begin Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. starting with the recognition of some refugees who had become U.S. citizens over the past year. Other events such as movie showings as well as soccer and volleyball tournaments will be held on Saturday.