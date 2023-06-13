© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal in Moab at 88.7 FM KUST is currently off the air. We are working to get it back on as soon as possible.
Programs
Access Utah

'The Wind Knows My Name' with Isabel Allende on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM MDT
Isabel Allende
/
Penguin Random House

Today we’ll talk with Isabel Allende about her latest book, The Wind Knows My Name. Isabel Allende describes herself as a novelist, feminist, and philanthropist. She is one of the most widely-read authors in the world, having sold more than 75 million books. Chilean born in Peru, Allende won worldwide acclaim in 1982 with the publication of her first novel, The House of the Spirits, which began as a letter to her dying grandfather. Since then, she has authored more than twenty five bestselling and critically acclaimed books, including Daughter of Fortune, Island Beneath the Sea, Paula, The Japanese Lover, A Long Petal of the Sea, The Soul of a Woman, Violeta and The Wind Knows My Name.

In 2014, President Barack Obama awarded Allende the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, and in 2018 she received the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters from the National Book Foundation. The Isabel Allende Foundation invests in the power of women and girls to secure reproductive rights, economic independence and freedom from violence.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksImmigrationRefugeeIsabel Allende
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content