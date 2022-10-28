Annual Witch Dance and Halloween festival returns to Logan on Saturday

Grab your witch hats and brooms and make your way to Downtown Logan on Saturday for the annual Hocus Pocus Witches Dance and Halloween Festival.

Logan city along with the Parks and Recreation Department are coming together this weekend for the returning Halloween tradition.

Center Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the festivities. Community members are invited to join in the celebration and to wear their best Halloween get-ups as the first activity will be a costume contest.

