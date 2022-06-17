Summerfest time: Annual event packs in participants but still needs volunteers

As a full slate of vendors, artists and musicians pour in for this week’s Summerfest Arts Faire in Logan, one thing is in short supply: volunteers.

The community event relies on scores of unpaid helpers each year for tasks such as parking lot management, grounds crew work, hospitality, cleanup, errands, substitute booth sitting and helping children at the fair’s “Creation Station.” In the past, many of these spots were filled by Boy Scout troops in search of service work, but that source started to dry up after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints quit working with the national youth organization a few years back.

“Quite honestly, since the Scouting program has kind of gone away in the valley we lost a valuable source for volunteers,” Summerfest Executive Director Shirlene Davis said. “They used to provide well over 100 volunteers that we’re trying to replace now, so if anyone wants to sign up, all of the volunteer positions are listed on our website. It explains the shifts that are available, and people can sign up right there.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.