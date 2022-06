Utah’s abortion law went into effect Friday evening, less than a day after the U.S Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The new Utah law says abortions in Utah are only legal if the mother's life is at risk, if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, or if its determined by physicians that the fetus has a severe defect.

Planned Parenthood's restraining order will temporarily allow abortions to continue as usual in Utah.