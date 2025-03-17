Daily news: Planned Parenthood Utah's CEO is stepping down

Planned Parenthood Utah’s CEO is stepping down

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Utah is stepping down.

Kathryn Boyd took over as the organization’s leader in May 2023, almost one year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

During Boyd’s tenure, Planned Parenthood of Utah has challenged the state’s trigger law that banned almost all abortions, putting that ban on hold while the issue is settled in court.

According to an announcement on Thursday, Boyd’s last day will be March 28. A reason was not given for her departure.

While the organization searches for a new leader, Sarah Stoesz, who served as interim president and CEO in 2023, will act as interim CEO. Shireen Ghorbani, chief corporate affairs officer, will be the interim president.

Part of Utah State Correctional Facility quarantined for scabies treatment

Part of the Utah State Correctional Facility is in quarantine after an incarcerated person at tested positive for scabies.

The Utah Department of Corrections said a total of 140 incarcerated people in the geriatric unit have been quarantined and will be treated, though all except the one individual have tested negative.

The geriatric building at the facility will be closed to visitors until treatments have been completed, with department officials expecting restrictions to be lifted on Monday.