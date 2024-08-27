© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Without Exception' with Pam Houston on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:08 PM MDT
Torrey House Press

Today we’ll talk with writer Pam Houston about her new book Without Exception: Reclaiming Abortion, Personhood, and Freedom.

Written with equal parts candor and lyricism, Pam Houston illuminates the interconnected histories of abortion in the United States and in her own life during the decades when Roe v. Wade was the law of the land. Houston guides us through the shifting landscapes of politics, the law, and self-determination in a country where access to medical care and the power to determine your own destiny are increasingly—and once again—dependent on geography and circumstance.

Pam Houston is the author of Air Mail, Deep Creek, Contents May Have Shifted, and Cowboys Are My Weakness among others. Houston teaches in the Creative Writing MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts Creative Writing MFA program, is a Professor of English at UC Davis, and co-founder and creative director of the literary nonprofit Writing By Writers. She lives at nine thousand feet above sea level near the headwaters of the Rio Grande.

Pam Houston
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
