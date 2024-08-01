With ban still blocked, lawmakers may call special session to drop abortion time limit to 6 weeks

A few hours after a Utah Supreme Court decision sustaining, for now, a block of a 2020 law that would ban nearly all abortions in the state, Riverton Republican Sen. Dan McCay announced he’s trying to coordinate a special legislative session to shorten the window on abortions currently allowed in the state.

Despite the Legislature passing SB174 in 2020, a law that prohibited abortions at any stage of pregnancy, with certain exceptions, abortion has remained legal in Utah up to 18 weeks of gestation. McCay would like to shorten that time to up to six weeks.

It’s up to either Gov. Spencer Cox or two-thirds of the Legislature to call for a special session. McCay has notified the governor and legislative leadership, he said at a news conference, in hopes the session could take place by the end of the year.

“I know that my colleagues, at least on the Republican side, have been very supportive of pro-life measures here in Utah,” McCay said. “I have not talked to them about changing the gestational ban down to six weeks, but I’m confident that if we work through our process, work with the governor’s office, we can craft a law that will create a short-term solution while we wait for the courts’ decision.”

McCay, who sponsored the 2020 ban, said Thursday morning, surrounded by three anti-abortion advocates, that while he’s discouraged by the Utah Supreme Court’s ruling, he still believes it’s likely that SB174 will ultimately be found constitutional. But, for now, he called the decision a “setback.”

Gayle Ruzicka, president of the conservative Utah Eagle Forum, was among the advocates dressed in black after hearing the decision. Ruzicka said she has been fighting her entire life for the anti-abortion cause. She emphasized that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision returned the authority on abortion to the people and their representatives.

McKenzie Romero / Utah News Dispatch Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, is joined by anti-abortion advocates Mary Taylor, president of Pro-Life Utah, Merrilee Boyack, president of the Abortion-Free Utah Coalition, and Gayle Ruzicka, president of the Utah Eagle Forum, for a news conference following a ruling by the Utah Supreme Court that for now leaves in place an injunction on the state’s near-total abortion ban on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

“There’s not one place where it says it goes back to the courts, for judges to decide, for activist judges to rule that it’s OK to continue to kill these little unborn babies,” Ruzicka said.

In Thursday’s ruling, the Utah Supreme Court said that the district court “did not abuse its discretion when it concluded that (Planned Parenthood of Utah) and its patients would be irreparably harmed without the injunction.”

The case now returns to a lower court for consideration.

McCay, however, argued that there has never been a precedent that supports a constitutional right to an abortion in Utah and agreed with Chief Justice Matthew Durrant’s dissenting opinion, which stated that Planned Parenthood lacked legal standing to request an injunction and did not qualify as a plaintiff.

Though other legal challenges from pro-abortion organizers may come if the current time restriction on abortions in the state is shortened, McCay said that while the court can wait years between decisions, the Legislature can’t limit its actions “based on when the court felt like we should react.”

McCay stepped away from the comments of some of his Republican colleagues, such as Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, who described the Supreme Court as “activist,” arguing that all five justices are Utahns, “very intelligent lawyers” and “good judges.”

The reaction mix, “is how it was all meant to be,” McCay said, with a balance of power between the legislative, judicial, and executive branches.

He added that he hasn’t been part of conversations on potential changes to how the Utah Supreme Court operates.

“I think we have a process that’s existed since statehood, and I think before we make significant changes to how they work, then, we probably ought to focus on our processes and our law and make sure that what we do is measure twice and cut once,” McCay said.