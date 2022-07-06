© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah lowers flags to honor victims of the Highland Park shooting

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published July 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM MDT
jacob-stone-uF0ZdMnWIZE-unsplash.jpg
Jacob Stone
/
Unsplash

Through Gov. Spencer Cox’s authorization, flags across the state of Utah are being lowered for the rest of the week honoring the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting.

During a Fourth of July parade, it was reported that a shooter injured nearly two dozen attendees and killed seven others.

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be lowered across the country honoring the lives lost during this tragedy with Utah lowering their flags to half-staff position on Tuesday. Utah’s flags will return to full-mast on Saturday, July 9.

Tags

Utah News ShootingsFlag
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content