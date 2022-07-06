Utah lowers flags to honor victims of the Highland Park shooting

Through Gov. Spencer Cox’s authorization, flags across the state of Utah are being lowered for the rest of the week honoring the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting.

During a Fourth of July parade, it was reported that a shooter injured nearly two dozen attendees and killed seven others.

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be lowered across the country honoring the lives lost during this tragedy with Utah lowering their flags to half-staff position on Tuesday. Utah’s flags will return to full-mast on Saturday, July 9.