Wednesday AM headlines: Utah may receive rail study funding, stray bullet hits Spanish Fork toddler

Utah “optimistic” about interstate commuter train grant

State officials say they may receive federal funding to study the feasibility of connecting commuter rail lines between Idaho, Utah and Nevada. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) applied for a grant through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program , which seeks to study and fund new rail corridors across the United States.

Utah officials began preliminary talks last year with Boise and Las Vegas to look into resurrecting the Desert Wind rail lines that connected the cities until 1997. However, UDOT said the grant is intended to fund exploratory studies only, and does not guarantee construction of a new rail line between cities.



Stray bullet hits toddler outside Spanish Fork daycare

A two-year old boy is in stable condition after being shot by a stray bullet outside of Spanish Fork’s Leap Ahead Daycare on Monday.

The toddler was playing in a fenced area on the property, when daycare employees noticed the toddler stumble and begin bleeding. Authorities were notified after brain scans revealed a small bullet lodged in the child’s head. The boy was later transported from Spanish Fork to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Leap Ahead owner Lane Mugleston reported that no one at the facility heard gunshots, but that a bullet hole was later found in the fencing around the daycare. Police believe the bullet came from a nearby farm field and hitting the child may have been unintentional. No suspects have been identified.



City of Logan looking to fund downtown murals

Logan’s Public Arts Advisory Board is accepting applications to its Downtown Mural Grant program . The grants are intended to help cover the costs of installing murals on building exteriors within Logan’s downtown area.

According to Logan’s Neighborhood Improvement Manager, Aaron Smith, highly visible artworks like murals are an easy and cost-effective way to enhance the attractiveness of public spaces. High-quality murals showcasing Logan’s local culture, history and natural areas are prime candidates for receiving grants.

Grants are limited to a maximum of $3,000 and the number of grants issued depends on available funding.