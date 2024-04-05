Friday AM headlines: Cache Valley Mall officially closed for demolition after delay

University of Utah Health CEO to step down

This week the University of Utah's Health CEO and senior vice president of health sciences, Dr. Michael Good, announced he will be stepping down from his administrative roles. The change will come later this year following a nationwide search for his successor.

The announcement came in a letter from Good to his colleagues on Tuesday.

Good has been with the university for six years. During that time, he has overseen a $5.7 billion health system, 17 hospitals and clinics and 25,000 faculty staff and students. Good also served as interim president of the University of Utah from April 2021 to August 2021.



Cache Valley Mall officially closes

On April 1, the Cache Valley Mall was officially closed to the public. The process of demolishing the mall to make room for the 1400 North Main Community Reinvestment Project is now set to take place. Originally the demolition was planned to begin in March.

The demolition was delayed because transitioning ownership of the mall took longer than anticipated. The Woodsonia Real Estate company purchased the mall and will be taking over the redevelopment project. The company is based out of Nebraska.

The last operating business in the mall was LA Nails, but now all the businesses at the mall are closed. The doors to the mall are closed to the public. A number of the businesses from the mall have already moved to other locations in town.



Suspect at large after shooting at a UTA Station

After a shooting at the Meadowbrook UTA Station in South Salt Lake, two people were left injured and a suspect is still at large.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon. According to officials, an altercation between three people led up to a fight on the station platform and tracks.

At some point during the encounter the suspect pulled a gun and shot the other two individuals before fleeing. One of the victims is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

The investigation caused delays in TRAX lines, and a bus bridge was activated between the Millcreek and Murray North stations.

