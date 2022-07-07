Logan city to repair dozens of roads in July

Dozens of Logan roads will be impacted as the city chips and seals them over the next month.

Logan city has scheduled 76 portions of several roads to be under construction through July 29 as part of the program. The chip and seal process allows for the city to resurface the road, giving it a new life without requiring it to be fully redone.

Hart Wybrow, Logan’s division manager, said the program is hoping to service as many roads as it typically does, but the seasonal labor shortage did affect planning.

“Our crew from the street division is about 17 people, and typically we hire eight to 10 seasonal employees to help with traffic control and interface with the public,” he said. “This year, like everybody, we’ve struggled to find seasonal employees. What we’ve had to do is reach out to other divisions and departments and beg for some help.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

