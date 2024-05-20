New Wolf Pack Way road extension to Hyde Park open this week for public use

An extension of Wolf Pack Way into Hyde Park will be opened to travelers this week after over a year-and-a-half of construction.

The new section of the road will extend Wolf Pack Way from 600 South—its current endpoint near Green Canyon High School—to Hyde Park Lane in the middle of Hyde Park.

According to Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox, this is just one phase of a project that will eventually extend Wolf Pack Way all the way to Smithfield.

Wolf Pack Way connects to 200 East in Logan, meaning that once complete, travelers will be able to take the road from Smithfield all the way to the South end of Logan near Providence, as opposed to U.S. 91 and Logan Main Street.

“This same road you can take from Logan, through North Logan, up to Hyde Park and eventually it’ll go into Smithfield,” Cox said. “It parallels Highway 91. It’s designed to relieve some of the traffic congestion on the highway.”

The new extension comes with two roundabouts. The first is located on Hyde Park Lane and has been in use for a while. The second is near the location of the future middle school.

“At the midpoint, there’s another one as well at that location,” Cox said. “There’s some additional construction going on there where Cache County School District is now building a middle school.”

Cox said that the project has been ongoing for just over a year and a half now, and that long winters caused some delays with spring construction.

The road was built in part by a grant from the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization as well as matching funding from the municipalities which the road runs through, Cox said.

“It’s a Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization road,” Cox said. “So part of a tax that everyone pays a small portion of in the valley goes into a fund and a grant is provided to build this road.”

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new road on 10 a.m. Monday, May 20.