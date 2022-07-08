Ballpark neighborhood put on edge following violent crimes

The ballpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City has been on edge after an increase of violent crimes in the area. The community has been working with police to address the issues and figure out ways to put a stop to them.

A community council meeting was held Thursday evening where several examples of recent violent crimes were discussed between police and community members hoping to change things for the better. 20-year-old Macklavado’s incident where his car was shot and he was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries was one of the situations discussed.

Police Chief Mike Brown believes the ballpark community is a safe and vibrant community that continues to thrive, however he fully acknowledges that residents feel unsafe and wants to change that. Brown introduced a new strategy called “hot block policing” where more officers and resources are put into a location where heavy crime is occurring.

Macklavado and many other ballpark residents hope that the day will come when they can freely go out and don’t have to feel afraid.