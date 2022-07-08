New program aims to support small businesses owned by refugees, immigrants

Small businesses in Cache Valley owned by refugees or immigrants are receiving aid as part of the Community Navigators Pilot Program. The U.S. Small Business Administration and the International Rescue Committee have partnered together for the program to aid small businesses in several states including Utah.

Mitch Peterson, who has been helping run the program in the Cache Valley, said it has already been a boon for businesses.

“We’ve already seen great success in the program as we’ve already helped 16 small businesses and we hope to see that number continue to grow,” Peterson said. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.