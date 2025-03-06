Refugees, arts, and advocacy on Access Utah

George Mason University folklorist and ethnographer Lisa Gilman stayed with refugee advocate and now-BYU-Idaho student Divine Irakoze’s family in a Malawian refugee camp in November 2021 while working on a project called “My Culture, My Survival: Arts Initiatives by Refugees for Refugees.”

Since that first meeting, their lives have become intertwined professionally and personally. They gave this year’s Fife Folklore Honor Lecture at USU titled “Refugees, Arts, and Advocacy.”