We are off the air in Bear Lake at 89.3 until further notice while we make necessary repairs. Listen here or on the UPR app.
Refugees, arts, and advocacy on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 6, 2025 at 11:15 AM MST
Two people stand on a brown hill with a village in the background. One is wearing a headscarf.
Heravi Peace Institute
/
Instagram

George Mason University folklorist and ethnographer Lisa Gilman stayed with refugee advocate and now-BYU-Idaho student Divine Irakoze’s family in a Malawian refugee camp in November 2021 while working on a project called “My Culture, My Survival: Arts Initiatives by Refugees for Refugees.”

Since that first meeting, their lives have become intertwined professionally and personally. They gave this year’s Fife Folklore Honor Lecture at USU titled “Refugees, Arts, and Advocacy.”

Access Utah Folklore Utah State University Arts and Culture Refugees
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
