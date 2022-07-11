New water conservation law passed in Hurricane

A new water conservation ordinance went into effect during Thursday’s city council meeting in Hurricane after almost a year of debate. This new ordinance places limits on commercial and residential water usage, and targets newer construction projects instead of pre-existing ones.

Councilman Joseph Prete believes Hurricane has a serious water problem, but they have finally put water restrictions into place.

With the new ordinance, commercially owned grass will be banned on areas less than eight feet wide and on slopes that are more than a fifteen percent incline. The ordinance also requires new construction projects to have water efficient landscapes as well as secondary irrigation water instead of culinary water.