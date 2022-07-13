Utah health and air quality being impacted by abundance of wildfires

As wildfires continue to burn across the state of Utah, air quality throughout the state has been heavily impacted and could pose health concerns for those at risk.

Smoke being produced from these fires have been producing high amounts of particulate matter and when in high amounts, this matter can cause lung and eye irritation.

Bryce Bird, director of Division Air Quality says that if you smell a strong hint of smoke and feel any eye or throat irritation, it would be best for you to avoid exerting yourself. Bird recommends moving any possible activities indoors to avoid bringing more air into your lungs.

On top of Bird’s recommendations, other public health experts are recommending people to consistently check apps and websites that provide air quality updates so that they can plan events accordingly.