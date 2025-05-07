Multiple UT counties get 'F' in clean air report

Utah counties are struggling when it comes to clean air, according to a new report from the American Lung Association and advocates said Utahns will pay the price with their overall health.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted to use the Congressional Review Act to repeal California's ability to set stricter tailpipe pollution standards.

The state's ambitious plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles in the next 10 years was granted under a special waiver by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The decision allows other states to join but Utah is not one of them.

Laura Kate Bender, assistant vice president of nationwide healthy air for the American Lung Association, said gas- and diesel-powered vehicles drive climate change and negatively affect people's health.

"Whether it is a gas-powered car or a diesel truck or an off-road vehicle, people are breathing unhealthy levels of air pollution that are being driven by some of those emissions," Bender explained.

Since 2021, eligible Utah state employees have been able to work from home when air quality is poor but the policy is set to end Wednesday after state lawmakers passed House Bill 404.

While clean air advocates say emission standards will translate to billions in economic benefits and public health savings, carmakers believe states will not be ready to meet stricter requirements by 2035.

Bender stressed after decades of progress to clean up the air from policies under the Clean Air Act, pollution levels are on the rise and could worsen if restrictions are lifted.

"It shows we really need to double down on protections that are limiting emissions from vehicles, not roll them back," Bender contended.

The American Lung Association encouraged voters to contact their elected members of Congress about what they call "lifesaving programs."

Bender added not just switching to an electric vehicle can make a big difference. Carpooling, using public transportation, walking and biking are also great alternatives.

"All of those choices need to happen with strong policies in place," Bender asserted. "Policies that get our vehicles to be cleaner and cleaner, and that encourage those clean transportation choices."