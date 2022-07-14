What's Up WIth That? Smith's Marketplace in Logan adding fuel center

Question: Something is being built on the northwest corner of the Smith’s Marketplace parking lot on Main Street in Logan. Is it yet another new fast-food restaurant?

Answer: Good guess, but the new retail feature on that corner will offer another product in high demand: gasoline.

No firm opening date has been set for the new Smith’s Fuel Center at 750 N. Main St., but gasoline tanks are expected to arrive soon, and it’s possible the facility could be operational sometime in October.

Logan’s other Smith’s outlet on 400 North already has gas pumps, where customers can use “fuel points” accumulated through purchases in both of the company’s local supermarkets as well as other Kroger stores.

