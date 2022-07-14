© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

What's Up WIth That? Smith's Marketplace in Logan adding fuel center

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published July 14, 2022 at 6:25 AM MDT
62cf57967e841.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Work has begun to build a fuel center at the Smith’s Marketplace in Logan.

Question: Something is being built on the northwest corner of the Smith’s Marketplace parking lot on Main Street in Logan. Is it yet another new fast-food restaurant?

Answer: Good guess, but the new retail feature on that corner will offer another product in high demand: gasoline.

No firm opening date has been set for the new Smith’s Fuel Center at 750 N. Main St., but gasoline tanks are expected to arrive soon, and it’s possible the facility could be operational sometime in October.

Logan’s other Smith’s outlet on 400 North already has gas pumps, where customers can use “fuel points” accumulated through purchases in both of the company’s local supermarkets as well as other Kroger stores.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News GasLoganSmith's Marketplace
