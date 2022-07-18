© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Initial report about USU aviation crash reveals new information

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published July 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT
A line of small planes.
https://caas.usu.edu/programs/aviation/

A Utah State University aviation instructor and his student were doing "spin training" when they were killed on June 24.

Investigators have released an initial report about the plane crash that happened between Mendon and Wellsville near the base of the Wellsville Mountains south of State Road 23.

According to National Transportation Safety Board federal investigators, the Cessna 152 took off at approximately 8:30 a.m. from the Logan Cache Airport that day. The airplane maneuvered in the area for about 30 minutes prior to the crash. Surveillance video footage of the accident sequence was located and showed the airplane in a “fully developed spin” prior to impact.

Blake Shumway was identified as the flight instructor and Michael Carpenter was identified as the aviation student.

Utah State University officials said Shumway was a certified flight instructor and worked for USU Aviation since September 2021. Carpenter was majoring in aviation technology/professional pilot and was scheduled to graduate in fall 2022.

Utah News
Kerry Bringhurst
Kerry Bringhurst
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst
