Some Utahns have turned to electric bikes as an alternative to having to buy expensive gas.

Bikers say that on a full charge, some e-bikes can take you further than one gallon of gas. e-bike owner Bryson Siddoway says he has saved a lot of money, and although his electrical bill has gone up, it’s nothing compared to what gas prices are like now.

With e-bike sales going up, this might be the next big mode of transportation.