Daily news: Utah could have air taxis in the next 10 years

Utah could have air taxis in its urban areas within the next 10 years.

On Tuesday, Gov. Spencer Cox signed an agreement with Beta Technologies, an electric aircraft manufacturer, and 47G, a group of organizations involved in aerospace and defense, to bring air taxi technology and charging stations to the beehive state.

The vehicles would be able to carry up to five passengers or up to 1,250 pounds of cargo and are expected to run statewide in time for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

The agreement would also put money into charging stations for the new aircraft as well as ground-based electric vehicles. In his 2026 Fiscal Year budget, Gov. Cox included $2 million for aircraft charging station infrastructure.

Bill outlining framework for nuclear energy in Utah heads to the House

As Utah looks towards nuclear power to meet energy demands, lawmakers have introduced a bill that outlines a framework for the shift.

H.B. 249 , sponsored by Republican Representative Carl Albrecht, would make a fund to finance energy development projects, establish a process for designating energy development zones, and create the Utah Nuclear Energy Council.

Albrecht said the timeline for developing nuclear technology is a long one, with current regulations meaning it would be at least a decade until Utah has a fully operating nuclear plant.

Barriers to the bill include a high cost and concerns over a lack of representation on the council from communities that have been historically impacted by the nuclear industry.

The bill passed out of committee with a unanimous vote and now heads to the full House for debate.