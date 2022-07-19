Utah offering new phone numbers to sex assault victims looking for services

Through the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault group, survivors of sexual assault are now able to call two new phone numbers that can connect them with resources throughout the state of Utah.

801-736-4356 is the number readily available for English speakers with Spanish speakers being able to call 801-924-0860.

Bethany Crisp, outreach coordinator for the coalition, says that a few counties throughout Utah have had their own phone numbers in the past, but these new numbers are meant to streamline the process of helping callers find services whether those services be therapy, law enforcement, or plenty others.

Crisp provided an example by saying that if a caller is having a hard time with their case going through the criminal justice system, they could call and talk about it. Crisp also says that if people are looking for resources, these new lines could connect the caller with local organizations.

Crisp also says that if a minor calls the new lines or if an adult calls to discuss child abuse, operators on the line must report it to law enforcement.