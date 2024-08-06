Daily news: Hyrum City experiences city-wide power outage after electrical grid crash

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, August 6. In this edition:



After power lines were overloaded, Hyrum City experienced a near hour long power outage.

A grievance has been filed by one of the four USU athletics department employees fired in July.

Utah State University is hosting the 38th Small Satellite Conference.

Overload on power lines causes power outage in Hyrum City

High demand and overload of the power lines led to a city-wide power outage in Hyrum Monday. The power outage lasted almost an hour after first being reported around 2:10 p.m.

Officials with Hyrum City confirmed the electrical grid went down for all residents and businesses. It wasn't restored until just before 3 p.m.

The outage occurred as most of Cache Valley was under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Temperatures were in the mid 90's.

Grievance filed by terminated USU athletics department employee

A grievance has been filed by one of the four Utah State University athletics department employees fired in July. Jerry Bovee was terminated on July 2, along with head football coach Blake Anderson and Austin Albrecht from the Aggie football staff. Bovee was the associate vice president deputy AD for external affairs. He had 30 days to respond and did so on Friday.

The law firm representing Bovee released a statement Saturday evening stating that Bovee has “confidence and a desire to defend the truth…” The statement begins with Bovee saying he recognizes “…that varying accounts and allegations have surfaced regarding the activities that led to decisions that were made. Nonetheless, I believe the truth will prevail, and my proven legacy and reputation, founded in integrity and honesty, will be restored.”

Anderson and his attorney are also disputing his termination.

The law firm of Husch Blackwell performed an independent review upon the recommendation of USU’s Office of Equity and Office of Legal Affairs.

According to a posting on the university website, the firm was tasked with investigating: “Which employees learned of allegations of sexual misconduct and/or criminal conduct by a USU football player during the spring of 2023. How the employees learned about the allegations. When they learned about any allegations. Whom they told about these allegations.”

Utah State University hosts 38th Small Satellite Conference

The 38th Small Satellite Conference began Saturday in Logan. At least 3,700 participants are gathering at Utah State University for the conference, including military officers, industry professionals, professors, and students.

SmallSat began in 1987 as a small gathering of university professors seeking affordable ways to augment aerospace engineering education through the creation of miniature satellites.