Utah House advances bill to ban polygraph tests for sexual assault victims

Utah lawmakers are considering a bill that would change the way sexual assault cases are investigated.

House Bill 17 seeks to make a significant change to criminal investigations involving sexual assault cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero, aims to protect victims by prohibiting law enforcement, prosecutors, and courts from requesting or requiring a polygraph test from sexual assault victims at any point during an investigation or prosecution.

Polygraphs, often referred to as lie detector tests, measure physiological responses such as changes in breathing, pulse, and perspiration in an attempt to gauge truthfulness. The tests are often depicted in movies and TV shows as definitive tools for catching lies, but the reality is that polygraphs are in fact inadmissible in most courts due to concerns about accuracy and reliability.

Romero explained the practice often makes victims of sexual assault feel as though they are not believed. On top of that, many of the deception cues the tests look for closely mirror typical trauma responses.

The bill also clearly states that even if a victim refuses a polygraph, the investigation must continue without delay, ensuring that justice is pursued based solely on credible evidence rather than subjective measures.

H.B. 17 passed the House unanimously and has now advanced to the Senate.

If the bill is approved by the Senate and signed into law, Utah will join nearly half of U.S. states in prohibiting the use of polygraph tests on sexual assault victims.

