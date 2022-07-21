New survey shows how inflation impacted food-related statistics for Utah homes

In a recent Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, results show how inflation has impacted food-related issues for Utah households.

The questions asked during the survey were the same questions asked of a massive sample group from last year so naturally, results were compared to see how much of an impact inflation has made on Utah residents.

The results in question all focused on food-related statistics for Utah homes with the first question revolving around how many households went without food. Between July 2021 to July 2022, there was an estimated increase of 93,000 households that were missing food.

It was also reported that 133,000 Utah residents reported hunger in 2021 whereas in 2022, that number increased to 226,000.

Another result showed that in July 2021, the average Utah household spent about 323 dollars a week for food through groceries and by eating out, but in July 2022, households are spending roughly 61 dollars more per week with the average being 384 dollars per week.

Finally, the survey showed that Utah restaurants and other food services are receiving roughly 24 dollars less in value from each household.

Last year, the Utah household spent 102 dollars a week on eating out. This year, that average has decreased to 98 dollars.