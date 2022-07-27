J. Dawgs opens a new location on Logan’s east side

J. Dawgs is coming to Logan city this week, as the restaurant prepares to open its sixth store on Wednesday.

The grand opening of the brand's newest gourmet hot dog location will start at 11 a.m. at 505 E. 1400 North. Restaurant owner Jayson Edwards said Logan residents can expect a similar experience to other J. Dawgs locations around the state.

“It’ll be just like the other ones, including since we’ve added fries to some of the menus at a few stores,” he said. “The Logan store has space for fryers, so it’ll have fries, dogs and sodas. So, it’ll be the same great dog and great hospitality and a beautiful space.”

Edwards said the new location in Logan has been in the works for over a year now. The company purchased two spaces in the University Village shopping mall to create the “perfect space” for the business due to its proximity to other businesses and gathering spaces, he said.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.