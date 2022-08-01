Water main break damages Logan street

A section of road near 1400 North and Main Street was closed Sunday after a water main break tore up the roadway and began shooting water across the street.

Logan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons says that the water break began during the early afternoon hours on Sunday. Water began shooting across the street and began flooding into the mall parking lot at one point but according to Simmons, the line was quickly shut down and crews began making repairs.

As of this time, officials are unsure of what caused the water break but until it can be properly repaired, residents and businesses around the area will have their water services shut off until further notice.

On top of that, road closures are now in place following the water break and required road repairs.